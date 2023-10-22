Minnesotans are the least stressed out people in America

From the rollercoaster housing market or to the rising costs of groceries, it seems like everyone has reason to be a little stressed out. But, according to a new report, the level of stress you experience can also be influenced by where you live.

Earlier this year, WalletHub ranked America's "most and least stressed" states. The report compared the 50 states across 41 metrics, including: unemployment rate, income growth, rate of separation and divorce, mental health, and unaffordability of visits to the doctor.

For the final ranking, the cities were scored across four key dimensions:

Work-related stress

Money-related stress

Family-related stress

Health and safety-related stress

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more agencies to determine the results.

The study also ranked the highest and lowest states in individual categories like average hours of sleep per night, psychologists per capita and average hours worked per week.

Mississippi ranked as the most stressed out state in the U.S. It had the highest rate of money-related stress. While the state offers the lowest cost of living in the nation, it also has one of America's least educated and least productive workforces, as well as one of the worst rates of worker migration, according to CNBC.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, are the least stressed states which include Utah, Connecticut and South Dakota. Places like Hawaii and Florida, which both have been previously named some of the happiest states in the country didn't make this top 10 list.

The least stressed out state in America: Minnesota

Minnesota is the least stressed state in the United States, according to the report. Residents of the state say they experience the least amount of money- and family-related stress.

Minnesota also has the second highest average hours of sleep per night, right behind Colorado.

Known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," Minnesota was named one of the top states to live and work in CNBC's annual study.

The 10 least stressed out states in America

Minnesota Utah New Hampshire South Dakota Massachusetts Iowa New Jersey Connecticut North Dakota Virginia

Utah took the No. 2 spot on the list.

The state had the fewest average hours worked per week. It also has one of the lowest percentages of the population living in poverty and has the lowest divorce rate in the U.S.

In a separate WalletHub study from September, Utah was named the happiest state in America. It had the highest volunteer rate, with 40.7%, 2.6 times higher than Florida, with the lowest volunteer rate.

And rounding out the top three is New Hampshire.

The state has the lowest percentage of adults in fair/poor health. It also has one of the highest credit scores, with an average of 729, according to CNBC Select.

New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty and one of the lowest crime rates per capita.

Nashua, a city in in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire was named the safest city in America. It is considered one of the best places to live in the state, according to Niche.

According to data from the Census Bureau, New Hampshire is among the wealthiest and most educated states in the U.S.

New Hampshire is also one of the few states with no income tax on wages and salaries and no sales tax.

