MongoDB shares sink after company issues weak guidance

MongoDB's full-year view came in below consensus, as the company called for slower revenue growth than the company has ever shown since going public in 2017.

Meanwhile, MongoDB is hiring to go after opportunities among big companies, and during the quarter it bought artificial intelligence startup Voyage.

MongoDB shares sank 16% in extended trading on Wednesday after the database software maker issued disappointing guidance.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $1.28 adjusted vs. 66 cents expected

$1.28 adjusted vs. 66 cents expected Revenue: $548.4 million vs. $519.6 million expected

Revenue increased about 20% from a year ago in the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, according to a statement. The company generated $15.8 million in net income, or 19 cents per share, which factors in stock-based compensation. In the same quarter a year ago, MongoDB had registered a net loss of $55.5 million, or 77 cents per share.

MongoDB added 1,900 customers in the quarter, bringing the total to 54,500. But the company ended the quarter with about $360 million in deferred revenue, below the StreetAccount consensus of $370.4 million.

MongoDB is seeing slower growth than it had hoped for in new applications using its Atlas cloud-based database service, Srdjan Tanjga, MongoDB's interim finance chief, said on a conference call with analysts. Meanwhile, MongoDB is hiring rapidly to pursue more deals with large companies, while pulling back on mid-sized businesses, Tanjga said.

During the quarter, MongoDB acquired artificial intelligence startup Voyage for an undisclosed sum.

"We want to capitalize on a once-in-a-generation opportunity," CEO Dev Ittycheria said.

For the fiscal first quarter, MongoDB called for 63 cents to 67 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $524 million to $529 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected 62 cents of per-share earnings and revenue of $526.8 million.

MongoDB said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 to $2.62 and revenue of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion for fiscal 2026. That implies 12.7% revenue growth, which would be the slowest rate at least since the company went public in 2017. Analysts were anticipating $3.34 per share of earnings and $2.32 billion in revenue.

Prior to Wednesday's after-hours move, MongoDB shares were up 13%, while the S&P 500 was down about 1%.

