Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

MongoDB shares sink after company issues weak guidance

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • MongoDB's full-year view came in below consensus, as the company called for slower revenue growth than the company has ever shown since going public in 2017.
  • Meanwhile, MongoDB is hiring to go after opportunities among big companies, and during the quarter it bought artificial intelligence startup Voyage.

MongoDB shares sank 16% in extended trading on Wednesday after the database software maker issued disappointing guidance.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

  • Earnings per share: $1.28 adjusted vs. 66 cents expected
  • Revenue: $548.4 million vs. $519.6 million expected
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Revenue increased about 20% from a year ago in the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, according to a statement. The company generated $15.8 million in net income, or 19 cents per share, which factors in stock-based compensation. In the same quarter a year ago, MongoDB had registered a net loss of $55.5 million, or 77 cents per share.

MongoDB added 1,900 customers in the quarter, bringing the total to 54,500. But the company ended the quarter with about $360 million in deferred revenue, below the StreetAccount consensus of $370.4 million.

MongoDB is seeing slower growth than it had hoped for in new applications using its Atlas cloud-based database service, Srdjan Tanjga, MongoDB's interim finance chief, said on a conference call with analysts. Meanwhile, MongoDB is hiring rapidly to pursue more deals with large companies, while pulling back on mid-sized businesses, Tanjga said.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Appeals court allows Trump administration to remove federal ethics watchdog

news 38 mins ago

S&P 500 futures are flat after market stages a comeback rally fueled by hopes for tariff concessions: Live updates

During the quarter, MongoDB acquired artificial intelligence startup Voyage for an undisclosed sum.

"We want to capitalize on a once-in-a-generation opportunity," CEO Dev Ittycheria said.

For the fiscal first quarter, MongoDB called for 63 cents to 67 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $524 million to $529 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected 62 cents of per-share earnings and revenue of $526.8 million.

MongoDB said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 to $2.62 and revenue of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion for fiscal 2026. That implies 12.7% revenue growth, which would be the slowest rate at least since the company went public in 2017. Analysts were anticipating $3.34 per share of earnings and $2.32 billion in revenue.

Prior to Wednesday's after-hours move, MongoDB shares were up 13%, while the S&P 500 was down about 1%.

WATCH: MongoDB shares fall more than 10% as non-gross margins come in lighter-than-expected

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us