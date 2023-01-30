Most Adani Shares Continue Bloodbath as Asia's Richest Man Loses $28 Billion in a Month

Most Adani Group companies continued to see sharp losses for a third consecutive trading session as the company released its rebuttal on short seller firm Hindenburg's report.

Shares of most of Adani Group companies continued to see sharp losses for a third consecutive trading session as the company attempted to rebut short seller firm Hindenburg's report, which accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and an "accounting fraud scheme."

Adani Enterprises erased earlier gains of up to 10% and last traded flat in Mumbai's afternoon trade after the group published a lengthy response of over 400 pages to Hindenburg's report over the weekend, saying that it will exercise its rights to "pursue remedies" to protect its investors "before all appropriate authorities."

Adani Enterprises' stock price remains more than 25% lower in the month to date, Refinitiv data showed. It proceeded with a secondary share sale worth $2.5 billion, which were overshadowed by a rout that wiped out a total of $48 billion as of last week's close.

Founder Gautam Adani, the richest man in Asia and once second only to Elon Musk, fell out of the world's top five richest to seventh place on the Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

His net worth fell $27.9 billion year to date, the index showed. It peaked at $150 billion on Sept. 20, 2022, before falling to to $92.7 billion as of last week's close, according to the index.

Despite small gains seen in Adani Enterprises, other affiliates of the Adani Group continued to plunge.

Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission both dropped by the daily 20% limit, Adani Green Energy fell more than 19%, and Adani Power lost 5%. Adani Port initially saw modest gains of about 10% before erasing all its gains last traded 0.2% lower.

India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.6% lower on Monday and hovered at the lowest since mid-October 2022.

'Attack on India'

Adani Group said Hindenburg's allegations were a "calculated attack on India, independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and growth story and ambition of India," in the response it released over the weekend.

The group's chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, an affiliate of CNBC, that the value of Adani Enterprises has not changed "simply because" of share price volatility, adding it instead lies in its "ability to incubate new businesses."

He added that he is confident Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering will be fully subscribed, calling Hindenburg's report "simply a lie" and the timing of the report "malicious."

Hindenburg on Monday morning described the group's response "bloated" and claimed it "ignores every key allegation" against the conglomerate that it raised.

"Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism of a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised," the short seller titled its response to Adani Group.