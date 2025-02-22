MSG Networks reaches deal with Altice USA to bring back New York Knicks, Rangers games

Altice USA and MSG Networks have reached a deal to bring back regional sports to the New York area, including New York Knicks and New York Rangers games.

Altice USA, the fourth-largest U.S. cable TV provider, had blacked out MSG Networks since Jan. 1.

The deal gives Altice USA flexibility to move MSG Networks to its $140-per-month "Everything TV" tier, according to a person familiar with the matter.

New York Knicks fans who get Altice USA's Optimum cable service will once again be able to see their favorite National Basketball Association team play live games.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

MSG Networks has reached a deal with the fourth-largest U.S. cable provider to bring back the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. Service has been restored in time for the Rangers vs. Sabres game at 5:30 pm E.T.

Specific terms of the agreement weren't released. The deal gives Altice USA the option of moving MSG Networks onto its "Everything TV" tier for new and existing customers, which costs $140 per month, according to a person familiar with the matter. Altice USA now offers skinnier bundles that don't include sports for less money.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Altice USA hasn't carried MSG Networks since Jan 1. Pay TV operators such as Altice USA have taken a hard stance to gain flexibility to tier regional sports networks as a way to keep costs down for cable TV subscribers.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.