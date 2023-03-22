Money Report

Multiple People Injured After Ship Dislodged at Scottish Dry Dock

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Multiple people suffered injuries after a large ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh, Scotland.
  • The Scottish Ambulance Service said that 15 patients were transported to the hospital, with a further 10 people treated and discharged at the scene.

Multiple people suffered injuries after a large ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh, Scotland, according to local authorities.

Edinburgh police said on social media that its forces were called on Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. local time to attend after a vessel became "dislodged from its holding" at the Imperial Dock in Leith.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said in a statement that 15 patients were transported to the hospital, with a further 10 people treated and discharged at the scene.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, three paramedic response units and other specialist units were deployed on site.

The authorities did not identify the vessel. Pictures taken on the day suggest it was the Petrel, which MarineTraffic data suggests was last moored at Leith, although the vessel position data has not been updated since November.

