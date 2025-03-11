NAD+ infusion is the latest trendy anti-aging treatment: ‘We just don't know if there's any benefit,' longevity doctor says

The interest in longevity and anti-aging, even among relatively young people, will not wane. More and more folks are turning their focus to diets, exercise and of course, supplements in an effort to live a long and healthy life. The latest trending treatment anti-aging enthusiasts are buzzing about now is NAD+ infusion.

NAD+ is a coenzyme that is essential for metabolism, but natural production of that coenzyme does decline as you age. Supplementing NAD+ precursors can help to increase production of the molecule in the body.

Longevity-seekers, especially the ultra-rich and celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston, have been "fascinated" by nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide's perceived benefits. NAD+ IV infusions, the most popular way to receive the supplement, has a price tag upwards of $1,000.

Still, experts say there isn't enough research to support the method's effectiveness.

"We just don't know if there's any benefit to it," Neil Paulvin, New York-based longevity and regenerative medicine doctor, tells CNBC Make It.

"[NAD+] helps the mitochondria produce energy in the body. We know that some [infusions] may increase the NAD in the bloodstream, but not in the cell as much."

NAD+ can increase production of enzymes that may 'prolong life'

Sirtuins is a group of enzymes that depend on NAD+ for production, and those enzymes can help to "prolong life," researchers say.

"[SIRTs] play a variety of important roles in cellular biology such as inflammation, metabolism, oxidative stress, and apoptosis," according to a paper published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, a multidisciplinary journal.

Dr. Shin-ichiro Imai, a professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has studied the effects of increasing NAD+ levels, which increases the production of sirtuins, on aging for more than 20 years. In 2016, Imai discovered that boosting molecules that increase NAD+ in the body led to effects similar to anti-aging in mice.

Several companies sell NAD+ precursors, building blocks that create the molecule, for humans.

Researchers have discovered a small improvement in symptoms for patients with Parkinson's disease who took large doses of NAD+ precursors.

According to Paulvin, taking a supplement with NAD+ precursors has less side effects and is much more beneficial than receiving a NAD+ IV infusion.

With an infusion, you can experience symptoms like a burning sensation, nausea, brain fog and cloudiness, he notes.

Other experts feel much more strongly about the growing trend.

"In very plain words, intramuscular and IV NAD+ intake is silly," Eric Verdin, president and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, told Vogue last year.

He says any perceived benefits may just be "a strong placebo effect."

Alternatively, Paulvin says taking NAD+ precursors helps regulate your circadian rhythm and helps your body detox. Some levels of the molecule may even decrease inflammation, he adds.

"We definitely don't know it's a sure thing. Studies are ongoing and are needed," especially in humans, Paulvin says.

Natural ways to increase NAD+ levels

It is possible to increase levels of NAD+ in your body without supplements.

Paulvin says exercising is one of the simplest ways to increase your NAD+ levels. You can also get more of the coenzyme by eating foods like avocados, meat and edamame.

And when it comes to NAD+ precursors, he says it is not something that everyone needs to take.

Paulvin typically recommends the supplements to his patients who need more energy, experience brain fog or have long Covid.

