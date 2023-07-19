Nasdaq 100 futures slip Wednesday evening after Netflix posts results: Live updates

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped Wednesday evening after Netflix posted its latest quarterly results.

Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.6%. Dow futures and S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Shares of Netflix dropped 7% after the streaming giant posted its second-quarter earnings report. The company posted $8.19 billion in revenue, falling short of the $8.3 billion anticipated by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

During the regular trading session, the Dow climbed more than 109 points, or 0.3%, in what was the index's eighth consecutive day in the green and its longest winning streak since September 2019. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 0.03%.

These gains came as companies are posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have already announced have topped estimates, according to FactSet data. The strength in corporate earnings have created optimism for a soft landing for the economy.

"Investors are saying loud and clear that they expect the current stock market rally to continue," said Tom De Luca, senior researcher at Vanguard. "Right now, short-term optimism is higher than we've seen since December 2021, right before the start of the 2022 bear market."

Johnson & Johnson, Travelers, American Airlines and Blackstone are set to report earnings Thursday before the bell. Wall Street will also be keeping an eye on the weekly jobless claims numbers and existing home sales data.

Oil prices 'surprising to the upside,' says LPL Financial

Oil prices are beginning to steadily climb after declining in the second quarter due to recession fears, according to LPL Financial.

"A key concern for oil prices has been that the threat of the global central bank rate hiking campaign would push the global economy into a recession. In particular, the Fed's aggressive rate hike cycle was perceived as a leading cause for a marked slowdown for the economic landscape," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. "Now, as the Fed seems closer to its terminal rate and with the dollar easing accordingly, oil prices have begun to inch higher," Krosby added.

A resilient U.S. economy and production cuts could be further catalysts to keeping prices elevated, Krosby added.

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Netflix — The streaming giant's shares tumbled more than 7% after posting its quarterly results Wednesday after hours. The company said it was too early to assess the effects of its crackdown on its password sharing and revenue from its ad-supported offering. In its latest quarter, Netflix posted earnings of $3.29 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $8.3 billion.

IBM — The business services company's shares shed 0.8% following its mixed second-quarter earnings report. The company posted revenue of $15.48 billion, missing Wall Street's forecast of $15.58 billion, according to Refinitiv. IBM reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, which was higher than analysts' consensus estimate of $2.01 per share.

Tesla — Tesla shares declined 1.4% following its second-quarter earnings announcement. While the company reported record-high quarterly revenue, operating margins also fell to 9.6%, the lowest level in the past five quarters due to price cuts and incentives.

Stock futures tick down Wednesday

U.S. stock futures opened in the red Wednesday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.03%,

Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.25%.

