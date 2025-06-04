Nationwide coordinated retail crime crackdown results in hundreds of arrests, authorities say

A nationwide coordinated crackdown on retail crime — what authorities are calling the first of its kind — led to hundreds of arrests in 28 states last week.

The blitz involved more than 100 jurisdictions and over 30 retailers including Home Depot, Macy's, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, Kroger and Meijer.

Organized retail crime — a type of shoplifting where groups of thieves work together in targeted operations to turn stolen goods into cash — has grown in scale and scope in recent years.

The blitz, led by Illinois' Cook County regional organized crime task force, involved more than 100 jurisdictions and over 30 retailers including Home Depot, Macy's, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, Kroger and Meijer.

"When you give specific focus to a crime, it reverberates," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told CNBC. "When they see it is being prosecuted and taken seriously, it deters conduct. They don't want to get caught."

Organized retail crime — a type of shoplifting where groups of thieves work together in targeted operations to turn stolen goods into cash — has grown in scale and scope in recent years. CNBC previously reported on the extensive law enforcement efforts to take down retail crime organizations.

While aggregate numbers for retail theft are difficult to quantify, retailers reported 93% more shoplifting incidents on average in 2023 compared with 2019, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation. Those surveyed also reported a 90% increase in the associated dollar losses over that same time period.

Some critics point to a lack of enforcement and felony thresholds for allowing criminals to continue committing theft. It's something Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke has been focused on since taking office in December.

On her first day in office, O'Neill Burke said prosecutors would pursue felony retail theft charges in accordance with state law, when the value of the goods exceeds $300 or when the suspect already has a felony shoplifting conviction.

Before her taking office, retail theft felonies were charged only if the value of the stolen goods was $1,000 or more or if the suspect had 10 or more prior convictions.

Since Dec. 1, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has filed charges in 1,450 felony retail theft cases, the office said.

The goals of the coordinated operation, O'Neill Burke told CNBC, is "to have one day where we focus and concentrate on [retail theft] and we share intelligence about it — about what we learned about the network, so that gives us more tools on how to take this network down."

It was the coordination between law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys that got a number of the involved retailers to participate in the blitz.

"Collaboration is key to making a meaningful impact," Ulta Beauty Senior Vice President of Loss Prevention Dan Petrousek told CNBC. "That's why we were proud to participate in the National ORC Blitz alongside dedicated law enforcement and prosecutorial partners."

Ulta Beauty had teams participating across nine states in last week's operation, providing law enforcement with information on incidents of retail crime.

"Organized retail crime remains one of the most significant challenges in our industry," said Marty Maloney, Walgreens director of media relations. "In this most recent operation we worked closely with law enforcement partners across nearly 20 cities and at over 40 locations to help curb this trend."

A representative for Home Depot told CNBC that while overall theft is down, investigated incidents of organized retail crime are still up double digits year over year.

Now that the operation has concluded, the group is pulling together each jurisdictions' observations and sharing data to continue to help crack down on retail theft.

Other participating retailers reached for comment by CNBC, including Macy's, T.J. Maxx and Target, said they're committed to partnering with law enforcement and pushing for stronger laws to combat retail crime.