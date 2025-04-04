Money Report

NCAA's transfer portal is flooding. Here's how its affecting March Madness

By Tala Hadavi, CNBC

Changes to the NCAA transfer portal have made it easy for college athletes to transfer from one school to another, year after year, without sitting out for a season.

That, combined with name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, which allow student athletes to earn money in college, has skewed the most lucrative college sports in favor of power schools with a lot of money, some experts said. This year, only No. 1 seeds — Florida, Auburn, Houston and Duke — made it to the Final Four in the men's NCAA basketball tournament. On the women's side, three out of four — Texas, UCLA and South Carolina — were No. 1 seeds.

CNBC's Alex Sherman breaks down why we may no longer see Cinderella teams in the Final Four of March Madness moving forward.

