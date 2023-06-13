Netflix Is Opening Its First-Ever Restaurant Featuring Food From ‘Chef's Table' and ‘Iron Chef' Stars

After getting hundreds of millions of people hooked on binge watching TV, Netflix's next move is to get them to binge on some food.

The streaming service is opening Netflix Bites this month, an "elevated dining experience" in Los Angeles that features chefs who star in popular Netflix shows like "Chef's Table" and Nailed It!"

The limited time pop-up will see chefs including Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott and Nadiya Hussain come together to create a tasting menu which Netflix says will give "fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience."

"From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows," Netflix VP of consumer products Josh Simon said in a statement.

Mixologists from Netflix's "Drink Masters" competition show will be in charge of creating custom cocktails for the drink menu.

The two-week pop-up will open on June 30. Guests who make a reservation will be required to put down a non-refundable $25 deposit which will go toward their final bill, the restaurant's FAQ states.

The Netflix Bites menu is still under wraps, though reservations are currently open. One thing is clear, however: don't expect to see your favorite Netflix personalities in the kitchen.

"As yummy as that'd be, Netflix Bites is strictly an opportunity to taste these chefs' unique dishes," the FAQ reads. "Chefs will not be on site to meet and greet."

You can reserve a spot at Netflix Bites here.

