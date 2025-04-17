Netflix maintained its 2025 guidance. That may not be the sign of confidence it seems

Netflix executives said the business has remained stable amid recent economic turmoil.

Still, the company declined to revise 2025 guidance upward, despite saying it is "tracking above the mid-point" of its stated range.

Netflix cited its previous history of successfully weathering economic downturns.

Netflix executives messaged Thursday that all is well with the business in the face of economic turbulence. But its full-year outlook tells a slightly more nuanced story.

Netflix posted a big beat on operating margin for the first quarter, reporting 31.7% compared with the average estimate of 28.5%, according to StreetAccount. And it guided well above analyst estimates for the second quarter — 33.3% against an average estimate of 30%.

By its own phrasing, Netflix was "ahead" of its own guidance for the first quarter and is "tracking above the mid-point of our 2025 revenue guidance range."

Still, Netflix declined to alter any of its longer-term projections. That suggests Netflix isn't quite as confident in its second half.

"There's been no material change to our overall business outlook since our last earnings report," Netflix wrote in its quarterly note to shareholders.

U.S. consumer sentiment is at its second-lowest level since 1952 as President Donald Trump's new tariff policies roil markets.

Co-CEO Greg Peters noted during the company's earnings conference call that Netflix has, in the past, "been generally quite resilient" to economic slowdowns. Home entertainment provides a cheaper form of leisure than most other activities. A monthly Netflix subscription with ads costs $7.99.

But the question remains how — or whether — an economic slowdown would pinch Americans' wallets and force higher churn among streaming subscriptions.

Netflix stopped reporting quarterly subscriber numbers this quarter, so the company will likely not detail if it sees a customer slowdown later this year beyond reporting its underlying revenue and profit.

First-quarter revenue of $10.5 billion was roughly in line with analyst expectations, while second-quarter guidance of $11 billion is slightly above.

"Retention, that's stable and strong. We haven't seen anything significant in plan mix or plan take rate," said Peters. "Things generally look stable."