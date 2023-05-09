Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

New College Graduates Are Overestimating Their Starting Salaries by $30,000, Report Finds

By Jessica Dickler,CNBC

Mike Segar | Reuters
  • Overall, job prospects look good for the Class of 2023.
  • The average starting salary is now nearly $56,000.
  • However, current college students expect to earn much more — almost $85,000 — in their first job, according to one report.

New college grads negotiating their first salary may be in for a rude awakening.

In the midst of a historically strong job market, characterized by low unemployment, rising wages and a high degree of job-seeker confidence, those armed with a degree are feeling relatively good about their earning potential.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In fact, today's undergraduates expect to make $84,855 one year after graduation, according to a survey of college students by Real Estate Witch, part of real estate site Clever, in March.

More from Personal Finance:
How new grads can better their odds of landing a job
A pilot program aims to get students into accounting
This strategy could shave thousands off the cost of college

Yet, the average starting salary for recent graduates is just shy of $56,000, Real Estate Witch found — a difference of nearly $30,000.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

This MIT Economist Helps Decide When Recessions Officially Begin and End. Here's Why Those Dates Matter

news 2 hours ago

American CEOs Are ‘Failing' Their Workers Right Now, Says Harvard Expert: ‘We're in a Crisis of Trust'

College grads won't take less than $72,000

Although the vast majority — or roughly 97% — of students would consider lowering their salary expectations, they wouldn't work for less than $72,580, on average, at their first job, Real Estate Witch found.

The disconnect between perception and reality only worsens over time: A decade into their careers, students anticipate making more than $204,560. That's well over the average mid-career salary of $98,647, according to Glassdoor.

Hiring outlook for the Class of 2023

A City College of New York graduate takes a selfie during the commencement ceremony.
Mike Segar | Reuters
A City College of New York graduate takes a selfie during the commencement ceremony.

On the upside, employers plan to hire about 4% more new college graduates from this year's class than they hired from the Class of 2022, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

Although that's down significantly from earlier projections, "the overall picture is still positive for the Class of 2023," said Kevin Grubb, associate vice provost of professional development and executive director of the career center at Villanova University.

"A lot of our students have a job heading into graduation," Grubb said.

They just won't necessarily be paid more than last year's graduating class.

The average starting salary for this year's crop of graduates is projected level off, a separate survey by NACE also found. Typically high-paying disciplines, such as engineering, math or computer science, will pay nearly the same or lower than last year, NACE found.

As of April, businesses paid new workers 6.6% less than new hires last year, although the salary declines were more pronounced in finance, insurance and other professional services, according to data from payroll provider Gusto.

But for recent or soon-to-be grads entering the job market, getting experience is even more important than a good salary, said Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto.

"If they can gain the skills, they can parlay that into a better job later on."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us