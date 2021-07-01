Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

New Covid Wave Could Be Imminent as Delta Variant Sweeps Europe, WHO Says

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Go Nakamura | Getty Images News | Getty Images.
  • A new wave of coronavirus cases could soon arrive in Europe, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.
  • The WHO said a decline in the number of infections in the region has now come to an end.
  • "A 10-week decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the 53 countries in the WHO European region has come to an end," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, warned in a press briefing.
Scotland fans arrive at King's Cross Station on June 17, 2021 in London, England. Soccer games, taking place during the Euros, have been blamed for a rise in Covid cases numbers.
Rob Pinney | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Scotland fans arrive at King's Cross Station on June 17, 2021 in London, England. Soccer games, taking place during the Euros, have been blamed for a rise in Covid cases numbers.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A new wave of coronavirus cases could soon arrive in Europe, the World Health Organization warned Thursday, highlighting that a decline in the number of infections in the region has now come to an end.

Money Report

Markets 44 mins ago

Wise Debut Turns the Fintech's Founders Into Billionaires — Here's Who Else Won Big

Business 54 mins ago

Scaramucci Says China's Didi Crackdown an Assault on Capitalism, ‘Form of Political Terrorism'

"A 10-week decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the 53 countries in the WHO European region has come to an end," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, warned in a press briefing.

"Last week the number of cases rose by 10% driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings and an easing of social restrictions," he said.

The rise in cases comes against a backdrop of a "rapidly evolving situation," Kluge said, given the new delta strain, which was dubbed a variant of concern by the WHO in May.

Millions remain unvaccinated in Europe, Kluge warned, with protection against the delta variant provided, for the most part, by having two doses of the Covid vaccines on offer. Kluge reiterated what the data has already shown, that the delta variant is far more transmissible than the alpha variant (which itself was more transmissible than previous strains).

Read more: The fast-spreading delta Covid variant could have different symptoms, experts say

"Delta overtakes alpha very quickly ... and is already translating into increased hospitalizations and deaths," Kluge said. He said the delta variant would be dominant in the WHO European region by August, while vaccinations would still not have caught up.

"By August, the WHO European Region will be 'delta dominant,'" he noted, adding that 63% of people are still waiting for their first shot, while restrictions on public life are likely to be lifted by next month. The U.K., for example, which has a high vaccination rate but also a large number of cases caused by the delta variant, plans to end restrictions on July 19.

Read more: The Covid delta variant has ‘exploded’ in the UK — and it could be a blueprint for the U.S.

Kluge said that three conditions were now in place for "a new wave of excess hospitalizations and deaths" before the fall: new variants, a deficit in vaccine uptake and increased social mixing.

"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined, and even more so when there is much less rules in place to follow," he warned.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Moderna says Covid vaccine shows promise in a lab setting against variants, including delta

These groups look to be most at risk from the Covid delta variant right now 

Australia's Perth city locks down in stepped up fight against delta variant 

Vaccines work against Covid — but not enough people are getting the shots, U.S. doctor says

He called on the public to take up the vaccine when offered, noting that "vaccines are effective against the delta variant. Not one dose but two doses."

Read more: Young, unvaccinated, over 50 or just had one dose? You’re most at risk from the Covid delta variant

Rise in infections

Kluge's comments come amid a worrying rise in Covid infections across Europe despite efforts to curtail travel from high-risk regions.

Others are now following the U.K., with France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Russia among a group of countries seeing an increasing number of Covid cases being caused by the delta variant, particularly among younger, unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated people.

Read more: Europe wants to stop the Covid delta variant. But experts say it may already be too late

Increased mixing, particularly given the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament that's currently being held across the Continent, has not helped prevent the spread of the variant with gatherings and crowds as matches are being played.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHealth & ScienceHealth care industryWorld PoliticsWorld economy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us