Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Los Angeles

New York is the worst city to launch your career – see which other places made the list

By Isabel Engel,CNBC

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

New York City is undoubtedly a popular destination for recent college graduates as they transition into the professional world. A bustling city home to exciting restaurants and a diverse array of people, NYC offers postgrads an exciting new home

Yet, the city ranks last on the list of best places to start a career in 2023, according to a recent study from WalletHub analyzing the best and worst places for young professionals to launch their careers.

The study ranks over 180 U.S. cities based on their overall professional opportunities and quality of life. The cities were analyzed based on 26 metrics, including unemployment rate, availability of entry-level jobs, median annual income, monthly average starting salary, housing affordability and family-friendliness. 

But despite a high cost of living and expensive housing — factors WalletHub highlights in the report — New York remains highly attractive to young professionals, including the Class of 2023, WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez tells CNBC Make It. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It has the potential for great career development paths and income growth, while also being a fun city with plenty of opportunities for entertainment, recreation and nightlife," Gonzalez says.

However, New York also has drawbacks. "Living in a city with significantly higher competition in the job market and a higher cost of living is not easy," Gonzalez says. "Taking on a second job to make ends meet while starting out in your career is one way to manage living in New York." 

New York is not the only city with a saturated job market and an expensive cost of living, though. For recent college graduates and young professionals, here are the top five worst places to start a career in 2023, according to WalletHub. 

1. New York

  • Professional opportunities rank: 181
  • Quality of life rank: 174 

2. Gulfport, Mississippi

  • Professional opportunities rank: 182
  • Quality of life rank: 156

3. Newark, New Jersey

  • Professional opportunities rank: 176
  • Quality of life rank: 181 

4. Detroit

  • Professional opportunities rank: 177
  • Quality of life rank: 179

5. Santa Clarita, California

  • Professional opportunities rank: 180
  • Quality of life rank: 161

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

How GameStop's Ryan Cohen Became the ‘Meme King'

news 1 hour ago

Trump Says ‘No One Has Told Me I'm Being Indicted,' as Aide Testifies to Florida Grand Jury

Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesNew York Citycareers
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us