United cuts Newark schedule after hundreds of flight disruptions, blaming FAA staffing, technology problems

More than 1,000 Newark flights have been disrupted this week.

United blamed FAA technology and staffing for many of the disruptions.

The airline issued travel waivers for affected customers.

United Airlines plans to cut 35 flights a day at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after thousands of passengers faced hourslong delays this week, CEO Scott Kirby said Friday, blaming the disruptions on air traffic controller staffing shortages and technology problems.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More than 300 flights in and out of Newark were delayed as of Friday afternoon, adding to more than 1,400 other delays and cancellations earlier this week, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

"It's disappointing to make further cuts to an already reduced schedule at Newark, but since there is no way to resolve the near-term structural FAA staffing issues, we feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers," Kirby said in a note to customers on Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

United said Thursday that FAA technology outages, runway construction and high winds led to the disruptions, forcing it to divert at least 21 flights.

United Airlines passengers faced hourslong delays again Friday as air traffic controller staffing issues disrupted more flights at the carrier's hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

An FAA advisory said staffing was the problem on Friday. The agency did not immediately comment.

Newark is one of the most congested airports in the country, and Kirby has repeatedly complained about shortfalls of air traffic controllers.

The Transportation Department on Thursday offered a new slate of incentives to help alleviate staffing shortages of air traffic controllers, a problem that has persisted for years and worsened during training pauses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

United Airlines said it would waive change fees or fare differences for customers affected by the Newark disruptions.