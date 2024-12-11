Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
NFL

Nike renews its contract with the NFL after league briefly courted other bidders

Nike's deal with the NFL now extends through 2038.

By Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC

Nike football shoes are seen in a store in Krakow, Poland on August 29, 2024.
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Nike will continue to be the exclusive uniform provider for the NFL through 2038, a position it has held since 2012.
  • The deal comes after the NFL briefly held talks with other bidders competing for the agreement.
  • Nike is in the midst of a turnaround under new CEO Elliott Hill and has been criticized for falling behind on innovation.

Nike has renewed its partnership with the National Football League for another 10 years after the league briefly opened the bidding process to competitors and held talks with other companies. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Under the terms of the deal, Nike will continue to be the exclusive provider of uniforms and sideline, practice and base layer apparel for all 32 NFL teams through 2038. Nike has been the NFL's exclusive apparel provider since 2012. 

"This partnership renewal is a testament to the strength and success of our collaboration with the NFL," Nike's newly appointed CEO Elliott Hill said in a news release. "As we embark on this new chapter, we're committed to co-creating cutting-edge solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of NFL athletes and fans, while fueling the league's growth and development initiatives." 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

As part of the partnership, Nike said it will work to expand football's global reach and use its sports research lab to address lower body injuries and boost footwear safety. 

The company said it will continue to support high school and college football and help bring the sport's "most compelling narratives to life." 

"Nike has been an invaluable partner since 2012 and we couldn't be more excited to have them onboard for years to come," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "In addition to their products and services for our clubs, players, or fans, Nike is a strategic partner who will help us grow football internationally, support youth football and make advances in player safety."

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Tesla shares climb to record, boosted by 64% pop since Trump election victory

news 16 mins ago

The 3 most expensive ZIP codes in every U.S. state—see how yours compares

The renewed partnership comes as Nike looks to turn around its business and hold on to its position as the global leader in athletic apparel and footwear. 

In October, CNBC reported that the NFL was considering other partners for its uniform contract as it prepared for its agreement with Nike to expire after the 2027 season. The league briefly opened up the process to other bidders and held talks with several companies interested in competing for the agreement, a source previously told CNBC. 

The NFL's decision to open up the bidding process came as Nike faced criticism for falling behind on innovation. Earlier this year, it botched a uniform launch with Major League Baseball, prompting widespread complaints from players and fans that the new outfits were see-through, did not fit right and looked "amateurish," ESPN reported at the time.

Still, the issue wasn't enough to scare off the NFL or the NBA, which renewed its contract with Nike in October. 

Nike is set to report fiscal second quarter earnings next Thursday.

— Additional reporting by CNBC's Jessica Golden

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

NFLnews
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us