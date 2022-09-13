Nintendo Shares Jump 5% After New Game Splatoon 3 Hits Japan Sales Record

Nintendo said sales of Splatoon 3 in Japan surpassed 3.45 million units in the first three days since its Sept. 9 launch, marking a new record.

Nintendo shares rose 5% on Tuesday after the announcement.

Later Tuesday, the company will also hold its Nintendo Direct event where it will reveal details of future games, which will help keep up momentum for its aging Switch console.

The title's success eased fears about an industry slowdown after a pandemic-fueled boom that saw people spend more time at home playing games. Investors are also concerned about the impact of a potential recession on the video game market. Gaming giants Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony all saw disappointing results in the second quarter.

But Serkan Toto, CEO of consultancy Kantan Games, called Splatoon 3 a "cult hit" in Japan and said the recent slowdown in the gaming market was due to a lack of major titles.

"I'm not a big subscriber of the theory that the recession really puts a dent into the video game industry. I think it was really a drought of blockbusters," Toto told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"I think it's really the case that people are drawn to these kind of blockbuster games no matter if there is a recession on the horizon or not," he added.

The gaming industry still faces a number of headwinds including supply chain issues.

But the success of games like Splatoon helps keep the momentum going for Nintendo's flagship Switch console, which is now more than five years old, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

Nintendo is also gearing up to release new games in its popular Pokemon franchise in November. Later Tuesday, the company will hold its Nintendo Direct event where it will reveal details of future games.