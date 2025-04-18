Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Video Games

Nintendo Switch 2 retail preorder to begin April 24 following tariff delays

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

An attendee wearing a Super Mario costume uses a Nintendo Switch 2 game console while playing a video game during the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience at the ExCeL London international exhibition and convention centre in London, Britain, April 11, 2025. 
Isabel Infantes | Reuters
  • Retail preorder for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming system will begin on April 24, the company said.
  • Preorders were initially slated for April 9, but Nintendo delayed the date to assess the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
  • The Switch 2 will cost $449.99 in the U.S., which is the same price the company first announced on April 2.
  • Accessories for the console will experience "price adjustments," Nintendo said.

Nintendo on Friday announced that retail preorder for its Nintendo Switch 2 gaming system will begin on April 24 starting at $449.99.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Preorders for the hotly anticipated console were initially slated for April 9, but Nintendo delayed the date to assess the impact of the far-reaching, aggressive "reciprocal" tariffs that President Donald Trump announced earlier this month.

Most electronics companies, including Nintendo, manufacture their products in Asia. Nintendo's Switch 1 consoles were made in China and Vietnam, Reuters reported in 2019. Trump has imposed a 145% tariff rate on China and a 10% rate on Vietnam. The latter is down from 46%, after he instituted a 90-day pause to allow for negotiations.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Nintendo said Friday that the Switch 2 will cost $449.99 in the U.S., which is the same price the company first announced on April 2.

"We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our consumers may be experiencing," Nintendo said in a statement. "We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."

The Nintendo Switch 2 and "Mario Kart World" bundle will cost $499.99, the digital version "Mario Kart World" will cost $79.99 and the digital version of "Donkey Kong Bananza" will cost $69.99, Nintendo said. All of those prices remain unchanged from the company's initial announcement.

Money Report

news 58 mins ago

U.S. proposes lighter sanctions on Russia as part of peace plan with Ukraine: Bloomberg

news 2 hours ago

4 in 10 Americans with credit card debt get this wrong—it will ‘keep you in debt much longer,' expert says

However, accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 will "experience price adjustments," the company said, and other future changes in costs are possible for "any Nintendo product."

It will cost gamers $10 more to by the dock set, $1 more to buy the controller strap and $5 more to buy most other accessories, for instance.

WATCH: Nintendo has 'a lot of work to do' to convince casual users to upgrade to Switch 2: Kantan Games

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Video Games
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us