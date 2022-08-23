Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Nordstrom Shares Drop as Retailer Cuts Full-Year Forecast, Cites Inventory Glut

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Scott Olson | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Nordstrom slashed its financial forecast for the full year as the department store chain faces a glut of inventory.
  • The retailer's lowered forecast came even as it reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates.

Nordstrom on Tuesday slashed its financial forecast for the full year as the department store chain faces a glut of inventory and slowing demand.

The retailer's lowered forecast came even as it reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates. Its shares were down 13% in extended trading.

"Customer traffic and demand decelerated significantly beginning in late June, predominantly at Nordstrom Rack," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release. "We are adjusting our plans and taking action to navigate this dynamic in the short term, including aligning inventory and expenses to recent trends."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nordstrom now sees annual sales, including credit card revenue, up 5% to 7%, compared with a prior range calling for a 6% to 8% increase. It's calling for adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.30 to $2.60, down from a prior forecast of $3.20 to $3.50.

Here's how Nordstrom did in its fiscal second quarter compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on Refinitiv estimates:

  • Earnings per share: 81 cents adjusted vs. 80 cents expected
  • Revenue: $4.1 billion vs. $3.97 billion expected

Nordstrom's net income in the three-month period ended July 30 grew to $126 million, or 77 cents a share, from $80 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

72% of Recent Homebuyers Have Regrets About Their Purchases. As the Market Cools, These Steps Can Help You Avoid Disappointment

Business 2 hours ago

Three of the Top 10 Happiest Travel Destinations in the World Are in the U.S.—Here's What Made the List

Sales rose to $4.10 billion from $3.66 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us