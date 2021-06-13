Novak Djokovic Vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Here's How Much Prize Money Is at Stake in the Men's French Open Final

Novak Djokovic is headed to his 6th French Open final after handing 13-time champion Rafael Nadal his first-ever semifinal defeat in Paris Friday afternoon. The Serb, who has won the title once before, is the favorite as he faces 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas.
It will be a tall order for Tsitsipas to beat Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. But if Tsitsipas can beat the 33-year-old, he's in for a major payday.
The winner of Sunday's match, set for 9 a.m. ET, will receive $1.7 million. The runner-up, meanwhile, will take home a little more than $900,000.
Money Report
Should Djokovic win, it would bring his career prize winnings to a mammoth $149.7 million — the most in the history of tennis — according to data from the ATP Tour.
If Tsitsipas hands Dkojovic a French Open finals defeat, his career winnings will stand at $15.8 million.
But Djokovic and Tsitsipas are far from the only two competitors earning a massive paycheck from the French Open. This year's prize purse sits at $41.45 million. This is how the winnings are broken down for both men's and women's singles:
- Winner: $1.7 million
- Runner-up: $907,000
- Semifinalists: $454,000
- Quarterfinalists: $308,000
- Round of 16: $206,000
- Third round: $137,000
- Second round: $101,000
- First round: $72,000
Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter
Don't miss: Top NBA prospect Jalen Suggs is about to become a millionaire—how he plans to spend his first check