Novo Nordisk ends deal with Hims & Hers over sales of Wegovy copycats; HIMS drops 20%

Novo Nordisk said it is ending its collaboration with Hims & Hers due to concerns about the telehealth company's sales and promotion of cheaper knock-offs of the weight loss drug Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk in April said it would offer Wegovy through several telehealth companies, such as Hims & Hers, to expand access to the blockbuster injection now that it is no longer in short supply in the U.S.

But Novo Nordisk said Hims & Hers has "failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs" and accused the telehealth company of "deceptive" marketing that is putting patient safety at risk.

Novo Nordisk on Monday said it is ending its collaboration with Hims & Hers due to concerns about the telehealth company's sales and promotion of cheaper knock-offs of the weight loss drug Wegovy.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shares of Hims & Hers fell about 20% in premarket trading Monday.

Novo Nordisk in April said it would offer Wegovy through several telehealth companies such as Hims & Hers to expand access to the blockbuster injection now that it is no longer in short supply in the U.S.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The end of the Wegovy shortage meant compounding pharmacies were legally restricted from making and selling cheaper, unapproved versions of the drug – with rare exceptions. Telehealth companies have said patients may still need personalized compounded versions of Wegovy in situations where it's medically necessary.

But Novo Nordisk on Monday said Hims & Hers has "failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs" under the "false guise" of personalization. The drugmaker also accused Hims & Hers of "deceptive" marketing that is putting patient safety at risk.

A Hims & Hers spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

During an earnings call in May, Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum said the company gives providers and patients choice in their treatments.

"Ultimately what is right for them is their own discretion," he said. "I think we strongly believe it's really important that we maintain that independence."

During Food and Drug Administration-declared shortages, pharmacists can legally make compounded versions of brand-name medications. They can also be produced on a case-by-case basis when it's medically necessary for a patient, such as when they can't swallow a pill or are allergic to a specific ingredient in a branded drug.

But drugmakers and some health experts have pushed back against the practice, largely because the FDA does not approve compounded drugs.

Novo Nordisk said it will continue offering the branded version of Wegovy through telehealth organizations that "share our commitment to safe and effective medical treatment for patients living with chronic diseases."

In a release on Monday, Novo Nordisk said it conducted an investigation that found the active ingredients used in Wegovy knock-offs sold by telehealth companies and compounded pharmacies are manufactured by foreign suppliers in China. The drugmaker also cited a report from the Brookings Institution in April, which found that a large share of those Chinese suppliers were never inspected by the FDA, and many that were inspected had drug quality assurance violations.