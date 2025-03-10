Money Report

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.5% after latest trial results for its next-generation weight loss drug

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Medical bottles and syringe are seen with Novo Nordisk logo displayed on a screen in the background.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Shares of Novo Nordisk fell on Monday, after the Danish pharmaceutical giant said its next-generation weight-loss drug CagriSema helped obese or overweight adult patients with type 2 diabetes drop 15.7% of their weight after 68 weeks.

The company's stock was down 5.52% at 11:10 a.m. London time.

This breaking news story is being updated.

