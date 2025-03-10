Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.5% after latest trial results for its next-generation weight loss drug

Shares of Novo Nordisk fell on Monday, after the Danish pharmaceutical giant said its next-generation weight-loss drug CagriSema helped obese or overweight adult patients with type 2 diabetes drop 15.7% of their weight after 68 weeks.
The company's stock was down 5.52% at 11:10 a.m. London time.
This breaking news story is being updated.
