Novo Nordisk shares plunge 24% after disappointing trial results; Lilly jumps in premarket

- Shares of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk plummeted more than 24% on Friday, putting it on course for its worst-ever daily loss.
- The fall comes after it reported results in a late-stage trial for its experimental CagriSema weight loss drug that missed expectations.
- In comments to CNBC, however, Novo said that CagriSema had outperformed Wegovy in weight reduction and that its performance was "on par with best-in-class treatments."
The maker of the wildly popular Wegovy obesity drug said its new drug candidate helped patients reduce their weight by 22.7%, below the 25% it told CNBC it had previously forecast.
The stock had pared some losses to trade down around 17.9% at 12:05 p.m. London time. Shares of rival obesity drug maker Eli Lilly jumped 10% in pre-market trade but dipped to trade up 5% by midday London.
The trial results deal a blow to expectations that CagriSema could become a next-generation obesity drug. The two-drug injectable treatment combines semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, along with amylin analog Cagrilintide, a nascent form of weight loss treatment.
"We are encouraged by the weight loss profile of CagriSema demonstrating superiority over both semaglutide and cagrilintide in monotherapy in the REDEFINE 1 trial. This was achieved even though only 57% of patients reached the highest CagriSema dose," Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk, said in a separate press release.
"With the insights obtained from the REDEFINE 1 trial, we plan to further explore the additional weight loss potential of CagriSema," he added.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.