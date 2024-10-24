Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, study says

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, according to a new analysis of electronic health records.

The findings suggest that Ozempic and other GLP-1 treatments could potentially delay or prevent the memory-robbing condition in patients with diabetes.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, was associated with a 40% to 70% lower risk of a first-time Alzheimer's diagnosis in diabetes patients compared with seven other diabetes medications.

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, suggesting its potential to delay or prevent the memory-robbing condition, according to a study released Thursday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, was associated with a 40% to 70% lower risk of a first-time Alzheimer's diagnosis in patients with Type 2 diabetes compared with seven other diabetes medications. That includes insulin and older so-called GLP-1 drugs similar to Ozempic, the research said.

Alzheimer's disease is often diagnosed in the mild dementia stage, when a person has significant trouble with memory and thinking. Almost 7 million Americans have the condition, the fifth-leading cause of death for adults over 65, according to the Alzheimer's Association. But the number of Alzheimer's patients is projected to rise to almost 13 million in the U.S. by 2050.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There are no cures for Alzheimer's, only drugs that treat the symptoms of the disease or slow the progression of the condition in people at the early stages of it. But a potential preventive treatment such as semaglutide may prove even more useful, said lead study co-author Dr. Rong Xu, a biomedical informatics professor at Case Western Reserve University.

That's because by the time many patients are diagnosed with the disease, "it's often too late for treatment," Xu told CNBC. She added that many of the risk factors of Alzheimer's, such as obesity, diabetes and smoking, are preventable and "modifiable."

The results add to mounting evidence that GLP-1s, a popular class of obesity and diabetes medications, may offer health benefits beyond promoting weight loss and regulating blood sugar. That includes Ozempic, Novo Nordisk's weight loss injection Wegovy, and drugs from Eli Lilly that work slightly differently.

Novo Nordisk and rival Eli Lilly have been studying their drugs as potential treatments for chronic conditions such as sleep apnea and fatty liver disease. Novo Nordisk, which did not fund the new Case Western study, is also examining semaglutide in a late-stage study on Alzheimer's patients.

The new Case Western study released Thursday builds on other research released in July on a once-daily drug for diabetes and obesity called liraglutide, which Novo Nordisk sells under the brand names Saxenda and Victoza. In the liraglutide research, data from a midstage trial found that the drug may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease by protecting patients' brains.

In the study released Thursday, researchers from Case Western analyzed three years of electronic records of nearly 1 million U.S. patients with diabetes who did not have a prior Alzheimer's diagnosis. The study was partly funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The study compared semaglutide with seven different diabetes medications, including insulin and a drug called metformin. It also includes other GLP-1s, such as liraglutide and a medication from Eli Lilly called dulaglutide.

Semaglutide was associated with a roughly 70% lower risk of first-time Alzheimer's diagnosis compared with insulin, a nearly 60% lower risk compared with metformin and a 40% lower risk compared with other GLP-1s, according to the study. Semaglutide was also associated with significantly lower prescriptions for Alzheimer's disease-related medications, the study said.

Similar reductions in risks were seen across patients in the trial, regardless of their gender, age group and whether they had obesity.

But the study has limitations since it relies on data from electronic health records. Xu called for more research, specifically clinical trials that randomly assign patients to receive semaglutide or other treatments, to confirm how much Ozempic and other GLP-1s can help prevent or delay Alzheimer's disease.

Xu and the team of researchers also plan to study whether GLP-1s can prevent Alzheimer's in patients with obesity, but they want to wait one or two years for GLP-1s approved for weight loss to be on the market longer so there is more patient data for them to analyze. Wegovy won approval in the U.S. in 2021, while Eli Lilly's weight loss injection Zepbound only entered the market last fall.