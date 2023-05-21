Money Report

Now Boarding: Everything You Need to Know About Frequent Flyer Miles and Airline Status

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC and Erin Black,CNBC

John Rowley | Digital Vision | Getty Images

"Now Boarding" is a weekly podcast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC's YouTube channel every Sunday.

On this episode of "Now Boarding" Leslie and Erin discuss frequent flyer status, airline perks and whether the game is worth it. They talk with Tom Stuker, who has flown more than 23 million miles and says he has lifetime Global Services status on United Airlines, and Brett Snyder, a former airline manager and founder of the Cranky Network Weekly, an industry analysis site.

