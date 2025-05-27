Money Report

NPR sues Trump over executive order cutting federal funding

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

The National Public Radio (NPR) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, May 5, 2025.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • National Public Radio sued President Donald Trump over his executive order to cease all federal funding for the broadcaster.

National Public Radio on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump over his executive order to cease all federal funding for the nonprofit broadcaster.

Trump's May 1 order violates the First Amendment's protections for speech and the press and steps on Congress' authority, NPR and three other public radio stations wrote in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The order "also threatens the existence of a public radio system that millions of Americans across the country rely on for vital news and information," according to the legal complaint against Trump and a handful of top officials and federal agencies.

It "expressly aims to punish and control Plaintiffs' news coverage and other speech the Administration deems 'biased,'" attorneys for the news outlets wrote. "It cannot stand."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

