Nvidia CEO: ‘I would encourage everybody' to use this type of AI—it's free and can teach you ‘anything you like'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has some advice, and he says that nearly everyone would benefit by following it: Get an AI tutor.

"I have a personal [artificial intelligence] tutor with me all of the time. And I think that feeling should be universal," Huang told journalist Cleo Abram's YouTube interview show "Huge Conversations," in an episode that aired last month.

That's a virtual tutor powered by AI, not a human who can teach you how to use AI more effectively. "If there's one thing I would encourage everybody to do, [it's] to go get yourself an AI tutor right away," said Huang, whose company makes computer chips that have helped power recent AI tech advances.

Huang's preferred tutor is Perplexity's AI-powered search engine, which he called a "really helpful" tool in an interview with the Bipartisan Policy Center last year. He uses it daily to learn about a multitude of subjects, including digital biology, he added. The search engine, like many other generative AI tools, offers users both free and paid subscription options.

Other AI platforms are designed to act more specifically as tutors, like free tutoring service Sizzle and Khan Academy's Khanmigo AI tutor, which costs $4 per month.

"[AI programs can] teach you things — anything you like — help you program, help you write, help you analyze, help you think, help you reason," Huang told Abram. "All of those things [are] going to really make you feel empowered and I think that's going to be our future."

AI tools come with caveats. They still frequently make factual errors, and experts say you should only use them to help your work — not to do your work for you. Huang uses his favorite AI tools to write the first drafts of his own work, he said at a Wired event last year.

He's hopeful, however, that within the next 10 years, the technology will help most people learn more easily and quickly in nearly every kind of daily setting, he told Abram.

"I think that [in] the next decade, intelligence — not for everything, but for some things — would basically become superhuman," said Huang, adding: "We're going to become superhumans — not because we have super[powers]. We're going to become superhumans because we have super AIs."

An AI tutor makes Huang more 'confident'

Huang does have a vested interest in preaching AI's value, and the technology's growing popularity could be a double-edged sword. Roughly 75% of Americans worry that the tech will eventually result in fewer jobs for humans, according to an August 2024 Gallup survey. AI could automate roughly half of all human "work activities" by 2030 at the earliest, according to a 2023 study from consulting group McKinsey.

AI will indeed help employees do their jobs more efficiently, but it'll be a temporary boon, current Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman wrote in his 2023 book "The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century's Greatest Dilemma."

"They will make us smarter and more efficient for a time, and will unlock enormous amounts of economic growth, but they are fundamentally labor replacing," he wrote, adding that AI's spread "will be hugely destabilizing for hundreds of millions who will, at the very least, need to re-skill and transition to new types of work."

Perhaps predictably, Huang disagrees. As Nvidia's CEO, he's surrounded by thousands of smart employees, "and yet it never one day caused me to think, all of a sudden, 'I'm no longer necessary,'" he said. It "actually empowers me and gives me the confidence to go tackle more and more ambitious things."

The same logic applies to AI, he said: "Suppose now everybody is surrounded by these super AIs that are very good at specific things ... What would that make you feel? Well, it's going to empower you. It's going to make you feel confident."

