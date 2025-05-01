Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gets first salary raise in a decade

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is getting his first salary increase in a decade, with his 2025 pay rising to $49.9 million, a new filing shows.

The chip company's co-founder saw his salary and variable cash both go up by about half.

Huang's security costs also rose for the 2025 year.

Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has made tens of billions of dollars in recent years from his stake in the chipmaker, but he's getting his first salary increase in a decade.

Huang's base salary rose to $1.5 million, a 49% increase from 2024, according to a proxy filing with the SEC on Thursday. His variable cash also went up by $1 million, or 50%, from the 2024 fiscal year. Stock awards grew to $38.8 million, bringing total pay to $49.9 million.

The compensation committee "believed this was appropriate in consideration of internal pay equity with the base salaries" of other top executives, the filing said, and "it represented Mr. Huang's first base salary increase in 10 years."

Nvidia is in the midst of a boom that's turned it into one of the most valuable companies in the world, thanks to its graphics processing units (GPUs) that power the most powerful artificial intelligence models and workloads. Revenue in the 2025 fiscal year jumped 114% to $130.5 billion, the company reported in February.

The company's stock price increased more than ninefold between the end of 2022 and the end of last year. Huang's roughly 3.5% stake is currently worth about $94 billion.

Huang's 2025 pay also included $3.5 million in residential security and consultation fees and driver services, the company said in the filing. In the previous year, residential security and consultation fees for Huang totaled $2.2 million.

Google in a recent filing said it paid $8.27 million for CEO Sundar Pichai's personal security and travel, representing a 22% increase from the year prior.

WATCH: Nvidia-Anthropic feud