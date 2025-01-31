Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to meet with Trump at White House

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is in Washington, D.C. and will be meeting with President Trump on Friday afternoon, CNBC has confirmed.

Top technology CEOs have embraced Trump in recent months to a degree not seen in his first administration.

This is the first meeting between the two since Trump's second term in the White House began last week.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is in Washington D.C., and will be meeting with President Donald Trump Friday afternoon, CNBC has confirmed.

The main topic Huang and Trump are expected to discuss is U.S. artificial intelligence policy, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the plans. China's DeepSeek is likely to be part of the discussion, but the meeting is seen as a way for both leaders to get to know one another, the sources said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Top technology CEOs have embraced Trump in recent months to a degree not seen in his first administration. But this is the first meeting between Huang and Trump since the president started his second term last week.

Many other industry leaders were at Trump's inauguration. They included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. They also donated to the event either individually or through their company.

Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has emerged as one of Trump's top advisers, after heavily financing his campaign. Musk is implementing policy for the Trump administration through his oversight of an outside advisory council, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Inauguration Day, Huang visited Nvidia offices in China.

Trump and Huang have a lot to discuss as Nvidia, now the third most-valuable U.S. company, faces several regulatory challenges related to international demand for its AI chips. The most powerful Nvidia AI chips have export restrictions preventing them from going to countries like China and Russia — and soon a host of other countries.

CNBC has confirmed U.S. chip restrictions on China are currently being evaluated by the White House.

The two will also likely discuss the so-called diffusion rule that was announced by the Biden administration in its final days.

The rules severely limit chips sales overseas and prompted a sharp response from both Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. They're expected go into effect this year, but Trump has the power to reverse them.

Huang and Trump are also expected to discuss investments in U.S. chip production, the sources said, as the Commerce Department looks to revamp the previous administration's CHIPS Act that subsidized companies like Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to build new chip foundries on U.S. soil. Most of Nvidia's chips are fabricated at the most advanced factories in Taiwan, which are operated by TSMC.

WATCH: DeepSeek and China's broad tech advancement