Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week, a source familiar with the deal confirmed Friday.

Nvidia will supply hardware with the latest Blackwell GB300 systems.

The Abu Dhabi data center, which was announced by the Trump administration on Thursday, will be built by the Emirati firm G42.

President Donald Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

