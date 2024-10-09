Nvidia shares are up 25% in the last month, rallying near a record ahead of tech earnings

Nvidia's shares have surged 25% in the last month and are closing in on a new record high as tech earnings season nears.

The company, which has been the leading beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom, has seen its stock jump over 165% this year after more than tripling in 2023.

Top tech companies like Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle and OpenAI continue to unveil new AI technologies and products that require investment in Nvidia's chips.

Nvidia shares have surged 25% in the last month and are closing in on a record ahead of tech earnings season in the coming weeks, when top customers like Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet will update shareholders on their expected investments in artificial intelligence.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Following a brief but dramatic dip in late August and early September, Nvidia has rebounded sharply. The stock was down slightly on Wednesday at around $132, just shy of its closing high of $135.58 reached in July. Nvidia has surpassed Microsoft as the second-most valuable company, behind only Apple.

Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom, as companies including Meta, OpenAI, Alphabet, Microsoft and Oracle continue to unveil technologies and products that require hefty investments in its graphics processing units (GPUs).

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In August, Nvidia reported second-quarter earnings that showed revenue rose 122% year-over-year while net income more than doubled to $16.6 billion. The company also gave stronger-than-expected guidance for the current quarter and said it expects to ship several billion dollars worth of its new Blackwell AI chip. Demand is so high that Nvidia expects shipments for its current-generation Hopper chip to increase over the next two quarters.

"We see NVDA remaining the leader in the AI training and inference chips for Data Center applications, Mizuho analysts said in a note on Wednesday, estimating that the company has about 95% market share. The analysts have a $140 price target on the stock but noted risks in potentially escalating export restrictions to China, geopolitical tensions regarding Taiwan or a significant pullback in AI server spending.

"Everybody wants to have the most and everybody wants to be first," CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview last week on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime, speaking of the "insane" demand for the Blackwell chip. Production for the GPU, which will cost between $30,000 and 40,000 per unit, is expected to ramp up in the fourth quarter and continue into fiscal 2026.

The stock rallied for other reasons over the last month, too. Nvidia shares jumped 4% on Sept. 23, after a filing showed Huang finished selling the company's stock.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

WATCH: CNBC's Full interview with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang