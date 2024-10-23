Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit, beating expectations

By Dylan Butts,CNBC

SK Hynix logo displayed on a phone screen as seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 30, 2023.
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Operating profit for the third-quarter hit 7.03 trillion won ($5.08 billion), a record high, beating LSEG forecast of 6.8 trillion won.

South Korea's SK Hynix, one of the world's largest memory chipmakers, on Thursday posted a record quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales of its high bandwidth memory (HBM) used in generative AI chipsets.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here are SK Hynix's third-quarter results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

  • Revenue: 17.57 trillion won ($12.7 billion) vs. 18.11 trillion won
  • Operating profit: 7.03 trillion won ($5.08 billion) vs. 6.8 trillion won
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us