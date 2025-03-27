Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia to anchor CoreWeave IPO at $40 a share, source says

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator appears on CNBC on July 17, 2024.
CNBC
  • Nvidia is aiming to anchor CoreWeave's initial public offering at $40 a share with a $250 million order, according to a person familiar with the matter.
  • Nvidia is already a significant customer of CoreWeave, which rents out remote access to computers based on Nvidia's AI chips.
  • CoreWeave's anticipated offering has come as a welcome sign for the IPO market.

Nvidia is aiming to anchor CoreWeave's initial public offering at $40 a share with a $250 million order, according to a person familiar with the matter.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The company initially filed the offering at $47 to $55 per share. The source told CNBC's Leslie Picker that CoreWeave is not planning on downsizing or refiling at this time.

CoreWeave did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Nvidia is already a significant customer of CoreWeave, which rents out remote access to computers based on Nvidia's AI chips. The tech giant, which also owns about 6% of the company, declined to comment on the order.

CoreWeave's anticipated offering has come as a welcome sign for an IPO market crippled by a drought in activity. The market for IPOs practically shuttered more than three years ago as investors ditched riskier bets against a backdrop of high inflation and interest rates.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Hinge CEO: I use this ‘life hack' to sharpen my mental resilience—it ‘instantly' makes me think positively

news 50 mins ago

New York Mets posted record revenue of $261 million at Citi Field in 2024

Wall Street was optimistic that President Donald's Trump term would usher in a more favorable setup for technology stocks, but the sector has gotten off to a rough start as tariffs sparked a global trade war and recession fears.

— CNBC's Hayden Field and Kristina Partsinevelos contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us