Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

NWSL announces media deals with CBS Sports, ESPN, Amazon worth $240 million

By Laya Neelakandan,CNBC

Ira L. Black - Corbis | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • The National Women's Soccer League announced Thursday a new four-year contract beginning in 2024 with CBS, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports.
  • The deal is set at $60 million per year, totaling $240 million for the term of the deal, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.
  • It amounts to a 40-times multiple from NWSL's previous agreement, the league said.

The National Women's Soccer League announced a four-year contract Thursday for media distribution with CBS Sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and Scripps Sports.

The contract, set to begin in 2024, includes agreements for 118 national windows on the media channels, the league said, which is expected to generate "record-breaking distribution and revenue." The NWSL will begin each regular-season weekend with Friday night matches on Prime Video, followed by double-header Saturday night games on Scripps'-owned ION network.

The league will also air a package of regular-season matches on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Additionally, ESPN will air a package of matches across its various channels, including live streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The remainder of the NWSL's regular-season matches will be part of a direct-to-consumer package, the league added.

The deal is set at $60 million per year, totaling $240 million for the term of the deal, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

It amounts to a 40-times multiple from NWSL's previous agreement, the league said.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Asia markets set for declines after Powell comments

news 26 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Bond yields resurge on Powell's speech

"These partnerships fundamentally change the game for our league and the players who take the pitch each week," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. "We have taken great care to ensure our games are discoverable by increasing our reach in order to expose new audiences to everything that makes our league special, without compromising the economic value of our product. This is the beginning of our future."

CBS will air a minimum of 21 games, ESPN and ABC will air 20 games, Prime Video will air 27 games and Scripps will air 50, according to the league.

— CNBC's Jessica Golden contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us