NYSE to close on January 9 in honor of the late former President Jimmy Carter

The New York Stock Exchange will close trading on Thursday, January 9, in accordance with a national day of mourning for the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It is customary for the NYSE to close trading to honor the passing of a president. The last such occasion was in December 2018 for the death of George Herbert Walker Bush.

The Nasdaq exchange will also close trading that day. Bond market trading will end early at 2:00 p.m. ET, per the recommendation of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Carter, the nation's 39th president known for his post-presidency peace-keeping and humanitarian work, died on Sunday at the age of 100. President Joe Biden declared Jan. 9 as a day of mourning for the nation on Sunday. Carter's funeral will be held that day at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Biden also ordered flags to be flown at half staff for the next 30 days beginning Sunday.

The practice by the NYSE, founded in the late 1700s, dates back to 1885 when the Big Board closed to honor 18th president Ulysses S. Grant, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is rare for the exchange to close on non-holidays since it is a symbol of America's leading capital markets position in the world. Along with honoring former presidents, the exchange also closed trading in 1968 following Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.