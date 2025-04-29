Oil giant BP posts 49% drop in first-quarter profit on weaker crude prices

British oil giant BP posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.4 billion for the first three months of the year.

The results come as the energy major faces fresh pressure from activist investors less than two months after announcing a strategic reset.

The beleaguered oil and gas major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.38 billion for the first three months of the year. That missed analyst expectations of $1.6 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

BP's net profit had hit $2.7 billion a year earlier and $1.2 billion in the final three months of 2024.

Seeking to rebuild investor confidence after a protracted period of underperformance relative to its industry peers, BP in February pledged to slash renewable spending and boost annual expenditure on its core business of oil and gas.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that the firm was off to a "great start" in delivering on its strategic reset.

"We had a great operational quarter. We had our highest upstream operating efficiency in history. Our refineries in the first quarter ran at the best they've run in 24 years. We had six exploration discoveries in a row, which is really unusual and we started out three major projects," Auchincloss said.

For the first quarter, BP announced a dividend per ordinary share of 8 cents and a share buyback of $750 million.

Net debt rose to $26.97 billion in the January-March period, up from $22.99 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

BP had previously warned of lower reported upstream production and higher net debt in the first quarter, when compared to the final three months of last year.

Activist pressure

The green strategy U-turn does not appear to have gone far enough for the likes of activist investor Elliott Management, which went public last week with a stake of more than 5% in the London-listed firm.

The disclosure makes the U.S. hedge fund BP's second-largest shareholder after BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, according to LSEG data.

Elliott was first reported to have assumed a position in the oil and gas company back in February, driving a share price rally amid expectations that its involvement could pressure BP to shift gears back toward its oil and gas businesses.

BP's Auchincloss declined to comment on interactions with investors when asked whether the firm was under pressure from the likes of Elliott to go beyond the plans announced in its February pivot.=

Notably, BP suffered a shareholder rebellion at its annual general meeting earlier this month. Almost a quarter (24.3%) of investors voted against the re-election of outgoing Chair Helge Lund, a symbolic result that reflected a sense of deep frustration among the firm's shareholders.

Asked whether weaker oil prices could put the some of the firm's reset plans in jeopardy, Auchincloss said, "Not really. We have a balance of products that we think about that generate revenue for us. So, oil, natural gas and refined products as well."

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.