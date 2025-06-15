Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices jump more than 3%, adding to last week's surge, as Israel strikes Iran energy facilities

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15, 2025 in Tehran, Iran.
Getty Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Crude oil futures jumped more than 3% Sunday after Israel struck two natural gas facilities in Iran, raising fears that the war will expand to energy infrastructure and disrupt supplies in the region.

U.S. crude oil rose $2.72, or 3.7%, to $75.67 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent was up $3.67, or 4.94%, at $77.90 per barrel.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles struck the South Pars gas field in southern Iran on Saturday, according to Iranian state media reports. The strikes hit two natural gas processing facilities, according to state media.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the facilities. South Pars is one of the largest natural gas fields in the world. Israel also hit a major oil depot near Tehran, sources told The Jerusalem Post.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Iranian missiles, meanwhile, damaged a major oil refinery in Haifa, according to The Times of Israel.

Oil prices closed more than 7% higher Friday, after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes against Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as its senior military leadership.

It was the biggest single-day move for the oil market since March 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. U.S. crude oil jumped 13% in total last week.

Money Report

news 58 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed amid rising geopolitical risk as Israel-Iran attacks continue: Live updates

news 8 hours ago

Manhunt for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers continues for second day

The war has entered its third day with little sign that Israel or Iran will back down, as they exchanged barrages of missile fire throughout the weekend.

Iran is considering shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a senior commander said on Saturday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us