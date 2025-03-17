Oil rises as Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any future Houthi attacks

Oil prices rose on Monday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would hold Iran responsible for any future attack by the Houthis, a militant group in Yemen that has repeatedly launched strikes on commercial shipping.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.58 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent traded 44 cents, or 0.62%, higher at $71.02 per barrel.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN," Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social. "IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"

Trump's threat comes after the U.S. launched a new wave of airstrikes against the Houthis over the weekend.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.