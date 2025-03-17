Money Report

Oil rises as Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any future Houthi attacks

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis over the group’s attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location in this handout image released March 15, 2025.
White House | Via Reuters

Oil prices rose on Monday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would hold Iran responsible for any future attack by the Houthis, a militant group in Yemen that has repeatedly launched strikes on commercial shipping.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.58 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent traded 44 cents, or 0.62%, higher at $71.02 per barrel.

"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN," Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social. "IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"

Trump's threat comes after the U.S. launched a new wave of airstrikes against the Houthis over the weekend.

