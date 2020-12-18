Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Olive Garden Parent's Revenue Falls 19% as New Dining Restrictions Hit Same-Store Sales

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Callaghan O'Hare | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Darden Restaurants' same-store sales fell 20.6% during its fiscal second quarter.
  • The Olive Garden parent fell short of Wall Street's expectations for quarterly revenue but topped earnings estimates.

Darden Restaurants on Friday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations as another wave of pandemic-related dining restrictions weighed on its same-store sales.

Shares of the Olive Garden parent rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Nov. 29 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 73 cents vs. 71 cents expected
  • Revenue: $1.66 billion vs. $1.69 billion expected

The company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $96 million, or 73 cents per share, up from $24.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 71 cents per share.

Money Report

coronavirus 6 mins ago

CVS Health, Walgreens Start Providing Covid Vaccines at Thousands of Hard-Hit Nursing Homes

politics 30 mins ago

Suspected Russian Hack Is Much Worse Than First Feared: Here's What You Need to Know

Net sales dropped 19.4% to $1.66 billion, missing expectations of $1.69 billion. Same-store sales across all of its brands fell 20.6% during the quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us