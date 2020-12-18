Olive Garden Parent's Revenue Falls 19% as New Dining Restrictions Hit Same-Store Sales

Darden Restaurants' same-store sales fell 20.6% during its fiscal second quarter.

The Olive Garden parent fell short of Wall Street's expectations for quarterly revenue but topped earnings estimates.

Darden Restaurants on Friday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations as another wave of pandemic-related dining restrictions weighed on its same-store sales.

Shares of the Olive Garden parent rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Nov. 29 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 73 cents vs. 71 cents expected

Revenue: $1.66 billion vs. $1.69 billion expected

The company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $96 million, or 73 cents per share, up from $24.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 71 cents per share.

Net sales dropped 19.4% to $1.66 billion, missing expectations of $1.69 billion. Same-store sales across all of its brands fell 20.6% during the quarter.