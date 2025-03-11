Online estate planning firm Trust & Will raises $25 million in funding round that includes Northwestern Mutual, UBS

Digital estate planning company Trust & Will said Tuesday that it has raised $25 million in a Series C funding round led by Moderne Ventures.

The company says it has already helped hundreds of thousands of families create estate plans and settle probate, shaking up an arcane industry and making estate planning more accessible to Americans.

Its latest funding round, which the company says will be used to double down on artificial intelligence, includes Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, UBS Next and Erie Insurance.

Trust & Will aims to shake things up in the arcane estate planning industry and make these key wealth preservation and wealth transfer services more accessible to families. Relying on a mix of technology and human oversight, Trust & Will provides legally valid documents that adhere to state guidelines.

"AI enables families and advisors to plan with greater clarity and confidence," co-founder and CEO Cody Barbo said in a statement announcing the funding. "By combining technology with human compassion, we're transforming how people protect and preserve their legacies."

The new round was led by Moderne Ventures, and includes Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, UBS Next and Erie Insurance. The most recent publicly available valuation figure for Trust & Will was $169 million, according to PitchBook data as of June 2022. The company told CNBC its valuation is now in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and has increased by more than 5x from its 2020 Series B valuation to its new Series C, but declined to be more specific.

Trust & Will started when two friends wondered why there weren't more online options to create a will. Most of their financial lives were already online — banking, taxes, insurance — but wills would require thousands of dollars and talking to a lawyer. Or a barebones online template that doesn't leave room for customization or questions.

Its closest competitors, LegalZoom and Rocket Lawyer, focus on a broader variety of services. There's also FreeWill.com, which offers free templates for people to fill out.

A recent annual report from Trust & Will found that although 83% of Americans believe estate planning is important, only 31% have a will, and 55% have no plan at all. Today, the company says it has helped hundreds of thousands of families create estate plans and settle probate to solve for that problem, and over one million Americans have started their legacy planning on the platform.

The company works directly with individuals and through partnerships with financial institutions. Trust & Will's partnerships include Bank of America, USAA and Navy Federal. To get the word out to the general public, the company recently hired its first celebrity brand ambassadors, Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford and his wife, podcaster Kelly Stafford, to talk about their estate planning experience in a national TV commercial. It also recently became the official estate planning partner to two professional sports teams, the Los Angeles Kings and San Diego Wave.

"Every family deserves access to estate planning, and every professional deserves tools that simplify the process while delivering exceptional results," Barbo stated in the release. "This Series C funding is more than a company milestone — it's a step toward transforming estate planning into an essential service that touches every family's life and legacy."

