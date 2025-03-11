Money Report

Ontario's Doug Ford warns of ‘Trump recession,' threatens electrical shutoff

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on CNBC on March 3rd, 2025.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that if there is a recession 'there's one person to be blamed, and that's President [Donald] Trump."

"If we go into a recession, it will be called the Trump recession" Ford said in an interview with CNBC's "Money Movers," shortly after the U.S. president said he would raise tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

