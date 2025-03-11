Ontario's Doug Ford warns of ‘Trump recession,' threatens electrical shutoff

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that if there is a recession 'there's one person to be blamed, and that's President [Donald] Trump."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"If we go into a recession, it will be called the Trump recession" Ford said in an interview with CNBC's "Money Movers," shortly after the U.S. president said he would raise tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.