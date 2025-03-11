Money Report

Ontario's Ford suspends U.S. electric surcharge, says Lutnick agrees to trade talks

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives remarks at a press conference in Queen’s Park on March 10, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. 
Katherine Ky Cheng | Getty Images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said he was temporarily suspending his province's planned 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the United States after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to renewed trade talks.

Ford said that he and Lutnick "had a productive conversation about the economic relationship between the United States and Canada" earlier Tuesday.

"We have both agreed, let cooler heads prevail," Ford told reporters.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

