Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

OPEC and Allies Target Full End to Oil Production Cuts by September 2022, Increase Supply as Prices Climb

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

Saudi Press Agency | Reuters

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies reached a deal Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. Coordinated easing of oil cuts for the group, known as OPEC+, will begin in August, OPEC announced in a statement.

The agreement followed a temporary but unprecedented gridlock that began in early July and saw the United Arab Emirates reject a coordinated oil production plan for the group spearheaded by its kingpin, Saudi Arabia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Abu Dhabi had demanded that its own "baseline" for crude production — the maximum volume it's recognized by OPEC as being able to produce — be raised because this figure then determines the size of production cuts and quotas it must follow as per the group's output agreements. Members cut the same percentage from their baseline, so having a higher baseline would allow the UAE a greater production quota.

The UAE's enthusiasm for Sunday's deal was evident in the opening statement from Emirati Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui.

Money Report

Markets 10 mins ago

Top Wall Street Analysts Expect Strong Earnings Results From These Stocks

Business 15 hours ago

Facebook Refutes Biden Claim That It Is ‘Killing People' With Vaccine Misinformation

"We appreciate the constructive dialogue we had with his highness and OPEC," Al Mazroui told journalists on a press call, referring to Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman. "I confirm that UAE is committed to this group and will always work with it and within this group to do our best to achieve the market balance and help everyone. The UAE will remain a committed member in the OPEC alliance."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Marketsenergybreaking newsBreaking News: Marketsoil
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us