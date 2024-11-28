OPEC+ postpones meeting to decide oil production strategy to Dec. 5, sources say

The OPEC+ oil alliance has postponed a meeting to decide the next steps of its crude production strategy to Dec. 5, two delegate sources told CNBC.

The sources did not want to be named given the sensitivity of discussions.

The coalition, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, was initially scheduled to meet on Dec. 1. They will now confer virtually next week.

This breaking news story is being updated.