OpenAI launching GPT-4.5, its next general-purpose large language model

OpenAI said GPT-4.5 is less likely to make up false information than its GPT-4o and o1 models.

The model is becoming available first to developers and those with ChatGPT Pro subscriptions, which cost $200 per month.

OpenAI intends to bring GPT-4.5 to those with ChatGPT Plus and Team subscriptions next week, the company's research lead, Alex Paino, said.

ChatGPT Edu and Enterprise subscribers will gain access the following week.

OpenAI on Thursday announced the research preview of GPT-4.5, a general-purpose large language model. It will initially be open to software developers and people with ChatGPT Pro subscriptions.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The model presents inaccurate information less frequently than predecessors, OpenAI said in a blog post.

"Early testing shows that interacting with GPT‑4.5 feels more natural. Its broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater 'EQ' make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming and solving practical problems," OpenAI wrote.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

At the same time, the new model won't be the state of the art in benchmarks, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman warned in a Thursday X post.

The release nevertheless represents progress for one of the most highly prized startups in the world. Last month CNBC reported that OpenAI was in discussions on a $40 billion funding round at a $340 billion valuation.

With over 400 million weekly active users, OpenAI intends to bring GPT-4.5 to those with ChatGPT Plus and Team subscriptions next week, the company's research lead, Alex Paino, a member of the company's technical staff, said on a livestream.

ChatGPT Edu and Enterprise subscribers will gain access the following week, Paino said.

GPT-4.5 is a "giant, expensive model," Altman wrote in Thursday's X post. "we really wanted to launch it to plus and pro at the same time, but we've been growing a lot and are out of GPUs. we will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week and roll it out to the plus tier then."

The release of the artificial intelligence model comes a month after markets reckoned with the efficient approach employed by Chinese lab DeepSeek. The market capitalization of Nvidia, whose chips are widely used among AI model developers, declined nearly $600 billion in a single day.

Two weeks later, Altman wrote in an X post that the company wants to get better at sharing a roadmap publicly.

Altman said GPT 4-5 would be coming out, followed by a GPT-5 that would draw on a wider variety of OpenAI's technology. The company also offers so-called reasoning models that make many calculations at the time when people submit queries. GPT-4.5, by comparison, would be the company's "last non-chain-of-thought model."

WATCH: Distillation and the future of the Softbank, OpenAI partnership