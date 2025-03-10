Oracle misses on earnings but touts data center growth from AI

Oracle's fiscal third-quarter results missed analysts' expectations.

The company's cloud infrastructure segment has been booming due to demand for computing power that can support artificial intelligence projects.

Oracle said revenue in its cloud infrastructure unit increased 49% from a year earlier to $2.7 billion.

Oracle issued quarterly results on Monday that trailed analysts' estimates, but the company offered bullish comments on its cloud infrastructure segment.

Here is how Oracle did compared to LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $1.47 adjusted vs. $1.49 expected

Revenue increased 6% from $13.3 billion in the same period last year. Net income rose 22% to $2.94 billion, or $1.02 a share, from $2.4 billion, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue in Oracle's cloud services business jumped 10% from a year earlier to $11.01 billion, accounting for 78% of total sales.

The company's cloud infrastructure segment, which helps businesses move workloads out of their own data centers, has been booming due to demand for computing power that can support artificial intelligence projects. Oracle said revenue in its cloud infrastructure unit increased 49% from a year earlier to $2.7 billion.

"We are on schedule to double our data center capacity this calendar year," Oracle Chair Larry Ellison said in a release. "Customer demand is at record levels."

In January, President Donald Trump announced plans to invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in the U.S. in collaboration with Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank. The first initiative of the joint venture, called Stargate, will be to construct data centers in Texas, an effort that is already underway, Ellison said during the announcement at the White House.

Oracle's cloud and on-premises licenses business contributed $1.1 billion in revenue during the quarter, down 10% year over year.

Oracle also said it is increasing its quarterly dividend to 50 cents a share from 40 cents.

As of Monday's close, the stock is down almost 11% year to date.

Oracle will hold its quarterly call with investors and share its outlook at 5 p.m. ET.

