Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oracle misses on earnings but touts data center growth from AI

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Larry Ellison, chairman and co-founder of Oracle Corp., speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld 2017 conference in San Francisco on Oct. 1, 2017.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Oracle's fiscal third-quarter results missed analysts' expectations.
  • The company's cloud infrastructure segment has been booming due to demand for computing power that can support artificial intelligence projects.
  • Oracle said revenue in its cloud infrastructure unit increased 49% from a year earlier to $2.7 billion.

Oracle issued quarterly results on Monday that trailed analysts' estimates, but the company offered bullish comments on its cloud infrastructure segment.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here is how Oracle did compared to LSEG consensus:

  • Earnings per share: $1.47 adjusted vs. $1.49 expected
  • Revenue: $14.13 billion vs. $14.39 billion expected
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Revenue increased 6% from $13.3 billion in the same period last year. Net income rose 22% to $2.94 billion, or $1.02 a share, from $2.4 billion, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue in Oracle's cloud services business jumped 10% from a year earlier to $11.01 billion, accounting for 78% of total sales.

The company's cloud infrastructure segment, which helps businesses move workloads out of their own data centers, has been booming due to demand for computing power that can support artificial intelligence projects. Oracle said revenue in its cloud infrastructure unit increased 49% from a year earlier to $2.7 billion.

"We are on schedule to double our data center capacity this calendar year," Oracle Chair Larry Ellison said in a release. "Customer demand is at record levels."

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Fintech stocks plummet as Wall Street worries about consumer spending, credit

news 28 mins ago

DOGE chief Musk says he's running his businesses ‘with great difficulty,' as Tesla shares tank

In January, President Donald Trump announced plans to invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in the U.S. in collaboration with Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank. The first initiative of the joint venture, called Stargate, will be to construct data centers in Texas, an effort that is already underway, Ellison said during the announcement at the White House.

Oracle's cloud and on-premises licenses business contributed $1.1 billion in revenue during the quarter, down 10% year over year.

Oracle also said it is increasing its quarterly dividend to 50 cents a share from 40 cents.

As of Monday's close, the stock is down almost 11% year to date.

Oracle will hold its quarterly call with investors and share its outlook at 5 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Oracle misses on quarterly results, raises dividend by 25%

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us