Oracle shares jump on earnings and revenue beat

Oracle beat on the top and bottom line for the fiscal first quarter in its report on Monday.

The stock rose in extended trading.

Oracle also said it will bring database services to cloud infrastructure market leader Amazon Web Services

Oracle shares rose 9% in extended trading on Monday after the database software vendor reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $1.39 adjusted vs. $1.32 expected

$1.39 adjusted vs. $1.32 expected Revenue: $13.31 billion vs. $13.23 billion expected

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Oracle's revenue increased 8% from $12.45 billion a year ago, according to a statement. Net income rose to $2.93 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $2.42 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

At its after hours price of about $153, Oracle is on pace to reach a record on Tuesday. The stock's highest close to date was $145.03 in July. Prior to the report, Oracle was about 34% so far this year, compared to the S&P 500's 15% gain.

For the current quarter, Oracle expects revenue growth in constant currency of 7% to 9%, CEO Safra Catz said on the earnings call. Analysts were expecting growth of 8.8% to $14.1 billion, according to LSEG. The company sees adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal second quarter of $1.42 to $1.46 in constant currency. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The company said its cloud services and license support business generated $10.52 billion in revenue. That was up 10% from a year earlier and higher than the StreetAccount consensus of $10.47 billion.

Oracle's cloud and on-premises license segment had $870 million in revenue, up 7% and more than StreetAccount's $757.6 billion consensus.

Revenue from cloud infrastructure came to $2.2 billion, up 45%. That's an acceleration from the prior quarter, during which the revenue went up 42%.

"Demand continued to outstrip supply" of consumption-based cloud infrastructure, Catz said on the call.

During the quarter, Oracle announced the opening of a second cloud region in Saudi Arabia and said its database software will be available through Google's public cloud.

In a separate statement on Monday, Oracle said it would partner with cloud infrastructure market leader Amazon Web Services to enable its database services on dedicated hardware.

Executives will issue guidance and discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Oracle could lead the next generation of AI, says Gradient's Jeremy Bryan