Palantir CEO Alex Karp sells more than $50 million in stock

Palantir CEO Alex Karp unloaded about $50 million worth of shares in the data analytics and artificial intelligence software company, according to securities filings.

Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, co-founder and president Stephen Cohen and other executives also dumped millions worth of shares.

The digital analytics firm has benefitted from bets on AI and a surge in government contracts President Donald Trump's federal overhaul.

The stock transactions, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday between $125.26 and $127.70 per share. Following the stock sales, Karp owned about 6.43 million shares of Palantir stock, worth about $787 million based on Thursday's closing price.

The sales were connected to a series of automatic share sales to cover required tax withholding obligations tied to vesting restricted stock units, according to filings.

Other top executives at the Denver-based company also unloaded stock.

Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar sold about $21 million worth of Palantir stock, while co-founder and president Stephen Cohen dumped about $43.5 million in shares.

Palantir shares have notched fresh highs in recent weeks as the company lept above Salesforce in market value and into the top ten most valuable U.S. tech firms.

The digital analytics company has benefitted from bets on AI and a surge in government contracts as companies prioritize streamlining and President Donald Trump targets a federal overhaul with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

The stock has outperformed its tech peers since the start of 2025, surging nearly 62%, but investors are paying a high multiple on shares.

In its earnings report earlier this month, the company lifted its full-year guidance due to AI adoption, but shares fell on international growth concerns.

"You don't have to buy our shares," Karp told CNBC as shares slumped. "We're happy. We're going to partner with the world's best people and we're going to dominate. You can be along for the ride or you don't have to be."

