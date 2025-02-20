Palantir shares drop 6%, falling for a second day as retail traders' latest cult trade starts to unwind

Investors continued to dump Palantir shares on Thursday, escalating concerns that the latest hot trade among retail investors could be fizzling out.

Shares of the mysterious technology and defense stock retreated 6% on Thursday building on the prior session's slide of around 10%. Wednesday's drop marked Palantir's worst session since May and came after the stock had touched an all-time high earlier in the day.

Wednesday's initial decline came as investors keyed in on the CEO's new stock sale plan and comments from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reported by The Washington Post on slashing defense budgets.

Now, the continued slide raises alarm of a popular stock among retail investors showing signs of petering out. Shares had run up amid investor excitement around artificial intelligence and the stock was the best performer within in the S&P 500 last year.

Palantir has been one of the most-bought securities among everyday investors, data shows. The company caters to these traders, with executives like CEO Alex Karp speaking directly to them on earnings calls and in video addresses.

Vanda Research found the stock has trailed just Nvidia, Tesla and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) in net inflows from retail investors, according to 2025 data that runs through early February. Palantir was also one of the most-bought stocks by individual traders over the past week, per data from JPMorgan released Wednesday.

But two news items appeared to catalyze the initial pullback on Wednesday.

Hegseth reportedly told Pentagon officials to prepare to slash defense budgets by 8% annually over the next 5 years, a move that can worry investors about the state of deals between the government and contractors like Palantir. However, Palantir executives previously said they are optimistic about members of the new Department of Government Efficiency seeing value in the company's contributions.

Palantir also disclosed in a regulatory filling on Tuesday night that CEO Karp can sell 10 million shares of the company's stock over the next six month. The eccentric persona of Karp, who has drawn comparisons to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is considered a driver of attention and interest among retail investors in the stock.

With these declines, the stock is down about 11% this week. Still, shares still up more than 38% in 2025 after skyrocketing around 340% in the prior year.

While mom-and-pop investors have rushed into the stock, Wall Street isn't as on board. The average analyst polled by LSEG has a hold rating, with a price target implying shares should drop from here.