Paris Hilton says she wants to ‘build the next Disney' with her media company

Paris Hilton may be best known as a pop culture icon, but she has big plans to cement her place in the world of business and the future of entertainment.

Among her many titles — including "The Simple Life" reality TV star and highest-paid female DJ — Hilton is founder and CEO of 11:11 Media, a global, next-generation entertainment company that spans albums, TV shows, books and consumer products.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"I want to build the next Disney," Hilton, 44, told CNBC's Julia Boorstin at the recent 2025 Changemakers Summit in Los Angeles. "The way Bob Iger sees Disney is the way I see 11:11 media, where it really puts together commerce and community and built this whole ecosystem that involves everything from television to video to audio to products to the metaverse."

Among Hilton's more recent projects are a skin-care line, a cooking show on Netflix, an encore "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie on Peacock, an upcoming true crime podcast, a new animated kids show, and continued appearances in commercials for Sonic and Crocs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I just do things that I love and I'm passionate about," Hilton said. "I don't want to be put inside one box."

She said being an "undercover nerd" pushed her to be on the forefront of technology, including exploring the metaverse and in 2021 hosting her own "Paris World" event on Roblox, and that her ADHD is a "superpower" to pursue her many interests.

Her drive for success

Hilton credited her family for instilling in her a hard-work ethic, one that propelled her great grandfather Conrad Hilton to found Hilton Hotels and his son, Barron, to scale the empire to success.

"Business is something that really runs in my blood," she said. "I always wanted to build something on my own. I didn't want to be known as the Hilton Hotel granddaughter. I wanted to be known as Paris."

Hilton went on to discuss how the alleged abuse she endured at a Utah boarding school as a teen drove her to seek success.

She said her parents sent her to the youth treatment facility after her school grades fell and they worried about her behavior.

"When I was in there, I just promised myself, 'I'm going to work so hard and become so successful that one day, no one will ever be able to control me or tell me what to do,'" Hilton said at the CNBC event. "That's something that really gave me that drive. I always thought success would just make me happy and I would never have to depend on anyone but myself."

Advocacy in the spotlight

In recent years, Hilton has used her spotlight to advocate for, aid and protect children harmed by America's child welfare, juvenile justice, education and health-care systems. Last year, she appeared before Congress and helped to pass the bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act and played a key role in the passing of 10 state laws reforming residential treatment facilities.

"It was so scary," Hilton said of going public with her experience and speaking out against the treatment facilities. "The whole world had known me from 'The Simple Life' and this character that I built, and even that character I built was a trauma response to what I went through."

She said she was encouraged to speak out by Alexandra Dean, who directed Hilton's 2020 documentary "This is Paris."

"It just made me realize that I could use my voice to help make a difference for so many children," Hilton said. "Turning my pain into a purpose has been the most healing experience of my life."

Do you want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Register today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.